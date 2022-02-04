Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $431,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 209.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 123.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 348,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 192,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQX. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.75 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

