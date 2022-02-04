Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 284,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. State Street Corp grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a market cap of $717.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $591,097.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,149 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

