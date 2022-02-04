Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $38.51 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

