Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $46,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

