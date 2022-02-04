Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

