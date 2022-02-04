Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.