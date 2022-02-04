Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,929 shares of company stock worth $221,702 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

