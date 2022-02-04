Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 3,889,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,362. Aflac has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

Get Aflac alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.