Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.70

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.70 and traded as high as C$34.86. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$34.05, with a volume of 37,291 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$639.80 million and a P/E ratio of 55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.70.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3099996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

