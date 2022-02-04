AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.71 on Friday. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

