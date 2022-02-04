Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.27. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 508.68% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

