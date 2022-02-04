Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $174.87 million and $1.19 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.52 or 0.07354430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.84 or 0.99947456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

