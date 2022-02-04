Alan Lotvin Sells 21,386 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CVS opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.