Alan Lotvin Sells 21,386 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CVS opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.