Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.93. 20,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 914,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,500. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

