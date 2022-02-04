Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 195,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $291,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

