Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 759,297 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

