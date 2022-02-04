Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $503.31. 1,889,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,050. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $583.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.48.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

