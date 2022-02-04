Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were down 5.1% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $745.00 to $650.00. The stock traded as low as $477.80 and last traded at $477.80. Approximately 19,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,065,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.31.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.33.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Align Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.35 and a 200 day moving average of $640.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

