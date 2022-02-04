Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 15,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,023,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.