Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.