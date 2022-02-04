Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.