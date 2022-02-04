Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
ABTX opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
