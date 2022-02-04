Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 87 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $15,163.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

