Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 87 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $15,163.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
