Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $247.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $187.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $300,999. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

