Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $247.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $187.20.
In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $300,999. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.