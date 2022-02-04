Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 264,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,057. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock worth $300,999 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.