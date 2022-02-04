Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 303 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

