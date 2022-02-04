Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 85.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 213.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 180,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $1,723,166. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $22.58 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.