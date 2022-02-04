Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

