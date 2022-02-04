Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.