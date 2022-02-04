Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

