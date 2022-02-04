Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 92,545 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,545 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNK opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

