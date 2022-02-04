Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 280.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 164,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

