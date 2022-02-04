Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $216,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 103.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Scholastic by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.