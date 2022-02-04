Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $234,000 Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,004,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

