Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,155 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC opened at $25.99 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.