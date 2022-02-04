Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 200,106 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,106 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Big Lots by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Big Lots by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

