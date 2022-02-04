Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,000 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULBI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.