Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,634 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

HLI stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.