Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

