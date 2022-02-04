Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.