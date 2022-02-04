Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share.
NYSE ALL traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,628. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.
