Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,628. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

