Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,375.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,822.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,814.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,990.23 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

