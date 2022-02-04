Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,822.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,814.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,990.23 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

