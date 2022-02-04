Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,822.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,814.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 294.7% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.