Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($48.31) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

ALSMY stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alstom has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

