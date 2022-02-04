Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

OTCMKTS ASGTF traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

