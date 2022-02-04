ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.03. 4,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $552.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

