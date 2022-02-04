Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AMBC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 493,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,915. The stock has a market cap of $657.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

