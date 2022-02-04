Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $90.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $62.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $331.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.40 million to $332.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.14 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $410.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

