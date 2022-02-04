AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.86) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($2.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.76). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE AMC opened at $14.87 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $53,745,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,606,995 shares of company stock worth $51,771,442. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.