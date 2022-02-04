Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$5.11-5.31 EPS.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,053. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

