American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 10,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,984. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 398.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

